Chanel ficha a la modelo transexual Teddy Quinlivan

💄CHANEL BEAUTY💄 -I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job... This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it. I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth ( stealth meaning I hadn’t made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew I’d stop working with some brands, I thought I’d never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality! @nicolaskantor @shazmakeup @sebastienrichard1 @casadevallbelen
Teddy Quinlivian no es ajena a encabezar campañas de cosméticos, pero su último trabajo no solo es algo importante para su carrera, sino que es parte de la historia. Quinlivan anunció que será la nueva cara en la campaña de Chanel Beauty, siendo la primera modela abiertamente transexual en ser contratada por la maison. La modelo compartió las noticias en su cuenta de Instagram con un vídeo y una foto de la campaña junto a un mensaje emotivo sobre la importancia de este contrato.
"Este es uno de esos triunfantes momentos para mí. Mi vida entera ha sido una lucha. Desde ser acosada en la escuela constantemente, niños amenzando con matarme y siendo gráficos en cómo lo harían, mi propio padre pegándome e insultándome, la industria dándome la espalda después de hablar públicamente sobre haber sido acosada sexualmente en el trabajo... Esta victoria ha que todo esto haya valido la pena", escribió la modelo en el pie de foto. Quinlivan ya desfiló para marcas como Louis Vuitton y Gucci, entre otros antes de hacer público su proceso de transición en 2017.