Greta Thunberg: "Es muy probable que haya tenido el coronavirus"

La activista medioambiental sueca Greta Thunberg, impulsora del movimiento 'FridaysForFuture', reveló este martes que ha estado aislada las dos últimas semanas por precaución debido a las sospechas de haber contraído el coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Cuando volví de mi viaje por Europa Central, me aislé en un apartamento prestado, lejos de mi hermana y de mi madre, ya que el número de casos de COVID-19 (en Alemania, por ejemplo) eran similares a los de Italia al principio", escribió en su cuenta en la red social Instagram.

Thunberg empezó a sentir algunos síntomas leves hace unos diez días, al igual que su padre (con quien viajó desde Bruselas), como cansancio, escalofríos y tos, aunque en el caso de su progenitor fueron más intensos y estuvieron acompañados de fiebre.

En Suecia solo se realizan pruebas de COVID-19 a personas en estado grave, aunque las autoridades recomiendan a la gente que tiene síntomas que permanezca aislada en sus casas.

"Quienes no pertenecemos a uno de esos grupos tenemos una responsabilidad enorme, nuestras acciones pueden ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchos otros"

"Por eso no me he podido realizar el test, pero es muy probable que haya tenido el coronavirus, dada la combinación de síntomas y circunstancias", explicó la joven.

Thunberg aseguró que está recuperada y que el último catarro que había tenido fue "mucho peor", lo que a su parecer revela que este virus es "mucho más peligroso", ya que muchos, sobre todo jóvenes, pueden no darse cuenta al tener síntomas muy leves y contagiar así a personas de grupos de riesgo.

"Quienes no pertenecemos a uno de esos grupos tenemos una responsabilidad enorme, nuestras acciones pueden ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchos otros", afirmó.