Gómez Noya se casa

El triatleta contrae matrimonio con su pareja en Nueva Zelanda
El triatleta ferrolano Javier Gómez Noya y la también triatleta Anneke Jenkins contrajeron matrimonio este fin de semana en Nueva Zelanda. La deportista publicó en sus stories de Instagram una imagen del enlace en un bonito paisaje neocelandés.
La pareja lleva años junta y el pasado mes de marzo se comprometieron. Fue también Jenkins la que hizo el anuncio en las redes sociales.
La semana anterior a la boda, ambos participaron con amigos en una carrera en Rotorua, en Nueva Zelanda.
Loved being back in a race today for a 10km in Rotorua - with the best team of runners and supporters!! Not the best weather but definitely the best friends and family! 👌🏼 . . . . Thanks Javi for running with me... love it!! Super proud of Frances and Emma for their runs too! And to Sara, Leo & Elias, Ana & Enrique, Kurt, Rebecca, Aksel and Sally for the cheering! Cannot wait for celebrations next week!! So happy to have so many people visiting NZ! If only it was sunny!!! . . . . . . . . . #running #trails #rotorua #raining #mud #10km #friends #family #newzealand #girlswhorun