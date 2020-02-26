Duffy confiesa que abandonó la música porque fue "violada, drogada y secuestrada"

La cantante Duffy ha decidido regresar a la escena pública después de años de silencio. La intérprete galesa se ha abierto un perfil en Instagram para confesar el motivo por el que abandonó tan repentinamente la música.

Y es que tras su éxito mundial Mercy, Duffy publicó un álbum que consiguió batir un récord de ventas y desapareció. Una ausencia que ahora ha querido explicar a todos sus fans con un post donde confiesa su realidad más dura.

Duffy comienza asegurando que le ha costado mucho dar este paso pero que sentía que tenía que aclarar lo que le había sucedido: "La verdad es, y creedme que estoy bien y a salvo ahora, que fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó su tiempo. No hay una forma suave de decirlo. Pero puedo afirmar que en la última década fueron miles y miles los días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente. Ahora el sol brilla".

Además, explica el motivo por el que no lo ha confesado antes: "Os preguntaréis por qué no decidí usar mi voz para expresar mi dolor. No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. Me pregunté: ¿cómo podía cantar desde mi corazón si éste estaba roto?".

Finalmente, Duffy pide respeto para ella y su familia: "No quiero ninguna intromisión con mi familia. Por favor, ayudadme a hacer de esto una experiencia positiva".