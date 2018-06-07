El Resurrection Fest publica los horarios oficiales del festival



A poco más de un mes para que tenga lugar la edición de este año del Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia, la organización ha publicado los horarios oficiales de la cita.

El festival, por el que pasarán alrededor de 100 bandas, empezará el miércoles 11 de julio y se prolongará hasta el sábado 14.

Según anunció la propia organización, se ha "intentado que las solapaciones fuesen lo menos dolorosas posible, pese a haber algunas que son inevitables por muchísimas razones de fuerza mayor". Además han especificado la distribución de dos de los cuatro escenarios del festival y su temática. "Ritual Stage será el escenario 2 (de metal) y el Chaos Stage será el escenario 3 (la carpa, de hardcore y punk)", publicaron.

HORARIOS COMPLETOS

11/07 – Miércoles



17:00 Apertura de puertas



Ritual Stage

17:30 - 18:05 Golpe Radikal

18:30 - 19:15 Teksuo

19:40 - 20:25 The Qemists

20:50 - 21:40 Riot Propaganda

22:10 - 23:00 Jello Biafra and TGSoM

23:35 - 00:35 Ministry

01:15 - 02:15 Powerflo





12/07 – Jueves



13:30 - Apertura de puertas



Main Stage

16:30 - 17:10 Dawn of The Maya

17:50 - 18:30 Jinjer

19:10 - 20:00 Overkill

20:40 - 21:40 Anti-Flag

22:30 - 23:45 Stone Sour

00:45 - 02:00 Ghost



Ritual Stage

15:05 - 15:35 Bloodhunter

16:00 - 16:30 Against The Waves

17:10 - 17:50 The Raven Age

18:30 - 19:10 Nostromo

21:40 - 22:30 The Lurking Fear

23:45 - 00:45 Suffocation

02:00 - 03:00 At The Gates



Chaos Stage

14:00 - 14:30 Band Contest

15:00 - 15:35 Los Montañeros de Kentucky

16:10 - 16:45 Cuchillo de Fuego

17:25 - 18:10 Get The Shot

18:40 - 19:30 Basement

20:00 - 20:40 Crystal Lake

21:40 - 22:30 The Baboon Show

23:10 - 00:10 Cancer Bats

01:00 - 02:00 Stick To Your Guns

03:00 - 04:00 Abaixo Cu Sistema



Desert Stage

14:30 - 15:00 Noah Histeria

15:35 - 16:10 Vörtex

16:45 - 17:25 Agoraphobia

18:10 - 18:50 Aathma

19:20 - 20:00 Imperial Jade

21:00 - 22:00 Rolo Tomassi

00:00 - 01:00 Mars Red Sky

02:00 - 03:00 Wolves In The Throne Room







13/07 – Viernes



13:30 - Apertura de puertas



Main Stage

15:35 - 16:05 Santo Rostro

16:35 - 17:10 Virgen

17:45 - 18:20 The Contortionist

18:55 - 19:40 Rise Of The Northstar

20:25 - 21:40 Megadeth

23:00 - 00:30 Scorpions

01:50 - 02:50 Angelus Apatrida



Ritual Stage

15:05 - 15:35 Pandemia

16:05 - 16:35 Barbarian Prophecies

17:10 - 17:45 Rise To Fall

18:20 - 18:55 The Voynich Code

19:40 - 20:25 Uneven Structure

22:00 - 23:00 Leprous

00:30 - 01:30 Paradise Lost



Chaos Stage

14:00 - 14:30 Band Contest

15:00 - 15:35 Boneflower

16:20 - 16:55 Trono de Sangre

17:40 - 18:20 Adrenalized

19:15 - 20:05 Evergreen Terrace

21:05 - 21:55 Wolfbrigade

23:00 - 00:00 Turnstile

01:00 - 02:00 Sick of It All

03:00 - 04:00 Seek ‘Em All



Desert Stage

14:30 - 15:00 Stoned At Pompeii

15:35 - 16:10 Ciconia

16:55 - 17:35 Hongo

18:20 - 19:00 The Wizards

19:50 - 20:40 Niña Coyote eta Chico Tornado

22:00 - 23:00 Monolord

00:00 - 01:00 Crowbar

02:00 - 03:00 God Is An Astronaut



