El Resurrection Fest publica los horarios oficiales del festival

El festival tendrá lugar en menos de un mes
A poco más de un mes para que tenga lugar la edición de este año del Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia, la organización ha publicado los horarios oficiales de la cita.
El festival, por el que pasarán alrededor de 100 bandas, empezará el miércoles 11 de julio y se prolongará hasta el sábado 14.
Según anunció la propia organización, se ha "intentado que las solapaciones fuesen lo menos dolorosas posible, pese a haber algunas que son inevitables por muchísimas razones de fuerza mayor". Además han especificado la distribución de dos de los cuatro escenarios del festival y su temática. "Ritual Stage será el escenario 2 (de metal) y el Chaos Stage será el escenario 3 (la carpa, de hardcore y punk)", publicaron.
17:00 Apertura de puertas
Ritual Stage
17:30 - 18:05 Golpe Radikal
18:30 - 19:15 Teksuo
19:40 - 20:25 The Qemists
20:50 - 21:40 Riot Propaganda
22:10 - 23:00 Jello Biafra and TGSoM
23:35 - 00:35 Ministry
01:15 - 02:15 Powerflo
12/07 – Jueves
13:30 - Apertura de puertas
Main Stage
16:30 - 17:10 Dawn of The Maya
17:50 - 18:30 Jinjer
19:10 - 20:00 Overkill
20:40 - 21:40 Anti-Flag
22:30 - 23:45 Stone Sour
00:45 - 02:00 Ghost
Ritual Stage
15:05 - 15:35 Bloodhunter
16:00 - 16:30 Against The Waves
17:10 - 17:50 The Raven Age
18:30 - 19:10 Nostromo
21:40 - 22:30 The Lurking Fear
23:45 - 00:45 Suffocation
02:00 - 03:00 At The Gates
Chaos Stage
14:00 - 14:30 Band Contest
15:00 - 15:35 Los Montañeros de Kentucky
16:10 - 16:45 Cuchillo de Fuego
17:25 - 18:10 Get The Shot
18:40 - 19:30 Basement
20:00 - 20:40 Crystal Lake
21:40 - 22:30 The Baboon Show
23:10 - 00:10 Cancer Bats
01:00 - 02:00 Stick To Your Guns
03:00 - 04:00 Abaixo Cu Sistema
Desert Stage
14:30 - 15:00 Noah Histeria
15:35 - 16:10 Vörtex
16:45 - 17:25 Agoraphobia
18:10 - 18:50 Aathma
19:20 - 20:00 Imperial Jade
21:00 - 22:00 Rolo Tomassi
00:00 - 01:00 Mars Red Sky
02:00 - 03:00 Wolves In The Throne Room
13/07 – Viernes
13:30 - Apertura de puertas
Main Stage
15:35 - 16:05 Santo Rostro
16:35 - 17:10 Virgen
17:45 - 18:20 The Contortionist
18:55 - 19:40 Rise Of The Northstar
20:25 - 21:40 Megadeth
23:00 - 00:30 Scorpions
01:50 - 02:50 Angelus Apatrida
Ritual Stage
15:05 - 15:35 Pandemia
16:05 - 16:35 Barbarian Prophecies
17:10 - 17:45 Rise To Fall
18:20 - 18:55 The Voynich Code
19:40 - 20:25 Uneven Structure
22:00 - 23:00 Leprous
00:30 - 01:30 Paradise Lost
Chaos Stage
14:00 - 14:30 Band Contest
15:00 - 15:35 Boneflower
16:20 - 16:55 Trono de Sangre
17:40 - 18:20 Adrenalized
19:15 - 20:05 Evergreen Terrace
21:05 - 21:55 Wolfbrigade
23:00 - 00:00 Turnstile
01:00 - 02:00 Sick of It All
03:00 - 04:00 Seek ‘Em All
Desert Stage
14:30 - 15:00 Stoned At Pompeii
15:35 - 16:10 Ciconia
16:55 - 17:35 Hongo
18:20 - 19:00 The Wizards
19:50 - 20:40 Niña Coyote eta Chico Tornado
22:00 - 23:00 Monolord
00:00 - 01:00 Crowbar
02:00 - 03:00 God Is An Astronaut
14/07 – Sábado
13:30 - Apertura de puertas
Main Stage
15:30 - 16:00 Somas Cure
16:30 - 17:00 Oceans Ate Alaska
17:30 - 18:15 Tremonti
18:50 - 19:40 Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
20:25 - 21:40 Prophets of Rage
23:00 - 00:30 KISS
01:50 - 02:50 Exodus
Ritual Stage
15:00 - 15:30 Amenaza de Muerte
16:00 - 16:30 Aposento
17:00 - 17:30 Ósserp
18:15 - 18:50 Rotten Sound
19:40 - 20:25 Igorrr
22:00 - 23:00 Thy Art Is Murder
00:30 - 01:30 Alestorm
Chaos Stage
14:00 - 14:30 Band Contest
15:00 - 15:35 Now I Am
16:10 - 16:45 Bellako
17:25 - 18:05 Sugus
19:15 - 20:00 Stray From The Path
21:00 - 22:00 Authority Zero
23:00 - 00:00 The Bronx
01:00 - 02:00 Zebrahead
03:00 - 04:00 Hybrid Park
Desert Stage
14:30 - 15:00 Pūrpura
15:35 - 16:10 Kathaarsys
16:45 - 17:25 Malämmar
18:05 - 18:45 Ànteros
20:00 - 21:00 Process of Guilt
22:00 - 23:00 Harakiri For The Sky
00:00 - 01:00 Stoned Jesus
02:00 - 03:00 Eyehategod