El Resu cambia de fechas: de julio a junio de 2021

Del miércoles 2 al sábado 5 de junio de 2021. Estas serán la fechas definitivas del Resurrection Fest, según acaba de anunciar el festival. "La única razón para moverse del fin de semana original ha sido poder conseguir que el cartel mantuviese las expectativas de nuestro público, [email protected], algo que de habernos quedado en el fin de semana original y previamente anunciado sería imposible. En 2022 volveremos a las fechas originales, pero en 2021 y en medio de esta situación extraordinaria, en la que muchas bandas han acortado sus períodos de gira o modificado por razones ajenas al festival, se hará unas semanas antes", aclaran los promotores.
(1/2)⠀ ⠀ 🔥 IMPORTANTE: Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2021 se realizará del 2 al 5 de junio ⠀ ⠀ La primera de las noticias es que el festival en 2021 finalmente se celebrará del miércoles 2 al sábado 5 de junio. La única razón para moverse del fin de semana original ha sido poder conseguir que el cartel mantuviese las expectativas de nuestro público, [email protected], algo que de habernos quedado en el fin de semana original y previamente anunciado sería imposible. En 2022 volveremos a las fechas originales, pero en 2021 y en medio de esta situación extraordinaria, en la que muchas bandas han acortado sus períodos de gira o modificado por razones ajenas al festival, se hará unas semanas antes. Somos los primeros interesados en no cambiar las fechas pero ésta es la única manera en la que podremos disfrutar de nuevo de las bandas más votadas y queridas. Gracias por la comprensión.⠀ Y ahora, ¡un adelanto con las tres primeras bandas!⠀ ⠀ *********⠀ ⠀ 🔥 IMPORTANT: Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2021 will be held on 2nd and 5th June 🔥⠀ The first of the news is that the festival in 2021 will be held from Wednesday 2nd June to Saturday 5th June. The only reason to move from the original weekend has been to be able to keep a lineup that our attendants would like, something that would be impossible if we had stayed in the previously announced weekend. In 2022 we'll be back to the original weekend, but in 2021, in the middle of this extraordinary situation where many bands have shortened their tours or modified their routing, we'll have to do the festival several weeks before. We are the first ones that we would like to stick to the same dates but this is the only way that we'll be able to enjoy some of the most voted and loved bands out there again. Thanks for your understanding.⠀ ⠀ And now... the first three bands!